ASNT is proud to be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, for the 32nd ASNT Research Symposium.

The ASNT Research Symposium is the premier event for the Nondestructive Evaluation Community. Make plans now to attend, present, and network as we hear about cutting-edge research from some of the best minds in the field, spotlight up-and-coming student researchers, listen to engaging award lectures, and network with peers and friends.