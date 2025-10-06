ASNT Conference 2025

ASNT is the association for nondestructive testing (NDT) professionals committed to making the world a safer place.

The ASNT annual conference, ASNT 2025, is the largest gathering of NDT professionals attracting more than 2000 people each year. It provides a platform for industry experts, researchers, and practitioners to share knowledge, discuss advancements, and explore innovations in NDT. The conference also features the largest, NDT specific, trade show floor featuring over 200 exhibitors.

NDT professionals detect irregularities, flaws, and defects in materials, components, and structures that could compromise the safety, reliability, or functionality of an object or structure. Established in 1941, ASNT supports members with certifications, professional development, industry insights, advocacy, events, publications, and networking opportunities and is focused on fostering the growth of future generations of NDT professionals through the ASNT Foundation. Serving more than 22,000 members and certificate holders worldwide, ASNT is the largest technical society for NDT professionals. ASNT is based in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in Houston, Texas, and Chennai, India.

When: October 6-9, 2025

Where: Disney Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, Florida

