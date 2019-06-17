ASME Turbo Expo 2019

The technical conference features over 300 paper sessions of 1000+ papers and more than 80 panel, tutorial and lecture sessions. The technical conference has a well-earned reputation for bringing together the best and brightest experts from around the world to share the latest in turbine technology, research, development, and application. Turbo Expo offers unrivalled networking opportunities with a dedicated and diverse trade show floor. The 3-day exhibition attracts the industry's leading professionals and key decision makers, whose innovation and expertise are helping to shape the future of the turbomachinery industry and will feature a Student Poster Session.