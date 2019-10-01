ASME PVP Bolted Joint Reliability Symposium

Norris Conference Centers - Houston/CityCentre 816 Town and Country Blvd #210, Houston, Texas 77024

The ASME PVP Bolted Joint Reliability Symposium (BJRS) promotes knowledge sharing, technological progress and international co-operation for advancing bolted Joints and sealing technology for the pressure vessel and piping industry. The presentations will disseminate the scientific and real-world knowledge in the area of bolted joints, including current and future design rules for bolted flange connections based on tightness (ASME SWG-BJ, EN1591), modern flange assembly guidelines and best practices (ASME PCC-1), gasket selection and assembly for obtaining desired performance/reliability (Example LDAR), and sharing of Lessons-Learned and Best Practices from industry experts and engineering colleagues.

Tracks/Topics

  • Understanding BFC Design Methods
  • ASME Section VIII division 1 Appendix 2
  • New BFJ design rules, SWG on BFC
  • EN1591
  • JIS under adoption
  • Other methods (Analytical, FEM, Non-Circular Flanges, Flat Face Flanges)
  • BFC Assembly
  • Torque Calculation Methods
  • PCC1, Appendix F, Alternative Flange Assembly Methods & Field Experience
  • Factors Involved in Determining Nut Friction Factor
  • Hydraulic Tensioning and Torquing
  • Elastic Interaction
  • PCC-1 Appendix A Flange Assembler Qualification
  • Gaskets and Packings
  • New Technologies
  • Gasket and Packing Selection
  • Performance Testing Methods/Standards and Their Use
  • EN13555, ROTT, HOBT2 w/Cycles, ASTM (Gb a Gs, m & Y), API622
  • Design and Testing of HPHT Flanges for Oil and Gas Applications
  • Design Verification Analysis Methodology
  • Allowable Preload Stresses
  • Design Allowable Stresses
  • Combined Load Conditions
  • Fatigue Performance
  • Sealing Performance
  • Performance Capacity Charts
  • Design Validation Testing Methodology

Tutorial Topics

  • Fasteners
  • New Technologies
  • Performance Capabilities and Limits of Coated Bolts
  • Research and field experience on fatigue, yield, cyclic loading, etc.
  • LDAR/Emissions Compliance
  • Packings, Gaskets
  • BACT (Best Available Control Technology)
  • Compliance
  • BFC Lessons Learned: Product or application case histories
  • Non-metallic Flanges & Unique Equipment BFC Performance
  • PTFE Lined
  • Polymeric (PVC, HDPE), FRP, Dual-Laminate
  • Glass Lined
  • Rubber Lined

Norris Conference Centers - Houston/CityCentre 816 Town and Country Blvd #210, Houston, Texas 77024
