The ASME PVP Bolted Joint Reliability Symposium (BJRS) promotes knowledge sharing, technological progress and international co-operation for advancing bolted Joints and sealing technology for the pressure vessel and piping industry. The presentations will disseminate the scientific and real-world knowledge in the area of bolted joints, including current and future design rules for bolted flange connections based on tightness (ASME SWG-BJ, EN1591), modern flange assembly guidelines and best practices (ASME PCC-1), gasket selection and assembly for obtaining desired performance/reliability (Example LDAR), and sharing of Lessons-Learned and Best Practices from industry experts and engineering colleagues.

Tracks/Topics

Understanding BFC Design Methods

ASME Section VIII division 1 Appendix 2

New BFJ design rules, SWG on BFC

EN1591

JIS under adoption

Other methods (Analytical, FEM, Non-Circular Flanges, Flat Face Flanges)

BFC Assembly

Torque Calculation Methods

PCC1, Appendix F, Alternative Flange Assembly Methods & Field Experience

Factors Involved in Determining Nut Friction Factor

Hydraulic Tensioning and Torquing

Elastic Interaction

PCC-1 Appendix A Flange Assembler Qualification

Gaskets and Packings

New Technologies

Gasket and Packing Selection

Performance Testing Methods/Standards and Their Use

EN13555, ROTT, HOBT2 w/Cycles, ASTM (Gb a Gs, m & Y), API622

Design and Testing of HPHT Flanges for Oil and Gas Applications

Design Verification Analysis Methodology

Allowable Preload Stresses

Design Allowable Stresses

Combined Load Conditions

Fatigue Performance

Sealing Performance

Performance Capacity Charts

Design Validation Testing Methodology

Tutorial Topics

Fasteners

Performance Capabilities and Limits of Coated Bolts

Research and field experience on fatigue, yield, cyclic loading, etc.

LDAR/Emissions Compliance

Packings, Gaskets

BACT (Best Available Control Technology)

Compliance

BFC Lessons Learned: Product or application case histories

Non-metallic Flanges & Unique Equipment BFC Performance