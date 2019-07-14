ASME 2019 Power Conference and Nuclear Forum

The conference features a combination of technical paper sessions, expert panel sessions and workshops that bring breadth of important and relevant knowledge together. Networking opportunities throughout the conference allows you to mingle with engineers, students, and professionals from around the world. ASME Power Conference, sponsored by ASME’s Power Division, is focused on the power industry's latest research, technical advances, development trends, and business strategies, including power plant operations, maintenance, performance, economics, regulatory compliance, and construction presented by a broad range of qualified power professionals. The ASME Nuclear Forum presents the most recent developments in the Nuclear Power Industry.

