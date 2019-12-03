Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019

to Google Calendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00 iCalendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00

The Westin Houston, Memorial City 945 Gessner Road, Houston, Texas 77024

Meet with decision makers across the entire LPG value chain to discuss the global LPG markets at the Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks conference, December 3-4 2019, Texas.

Whether you’re a LPG supplier, trader, midstream or in the petrochemical industry – companies across the US LPG supply chain are looking to monetize this surplus market. This is your opportunity to understand how to overcome the bottlenecks when getting LPG to market, whilst building strong business relationships with potential new clients.

Early confirmed speakers for December 2019 include:

  • Jeff Pinter, Executive Vice President, NGL Liquids, NGL Energy Partners
  • Steve Weber, Vice President, Petrochemical and Refining Consulting, Argus
  • Stein-Erling Brekke, Trading Manager LPG & Light Ends, Equinor
  • Agnaldo Inojosa, Operational Director (COO), Copagaz
  • Bill Marks, Director of Hedging and Risk Management, AmeriGas Propane
  • Karin Krugner Constantino Moran, Supply Chain and Logistics Manager, Ultragaz
  • David Wang, Director, Oriental Energy
  • Marcos Paulo Ferraz, National Supply and Purchasing Manager, Copagaz

Info

The Westin Houston, Memorial City 945 Gessner Road, Houston, Texas 77024 View Map
Industry Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00 iCalendar - Argus US LPG and Petrochemical Feedstocks 2019 - 2019-12-03 08:00:00
youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting