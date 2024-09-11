× Expand Argus Media Argus Sustainable Marine Fuels Conference

How will the implementation of EU ETS, CII rating, FuelEU maritime, and other global clean fuel policies, create various pathways towards cleaner fuel adoption in North America's maritime sector, and how will increased compliance costs for North American shipowners engaging in European trade play out?

The shipping industry's decarbonization success is driven by widespread use of electricity and electrolyser technology. Hear more about how North America is taking action to prepare for a multi-fuel future through policy initiatives around reducing carbon emissions, IRA support in renewable energy production, advancing technology for ships, and providing funding for zero-emission port equipment.

Driving decarbonization efforts demands cooperation from all relevant stakeholders in the supply chain. Don't miss your chance to meet with shipowners, charterers, technology, finance, regulators, fuel producers, port authorities, transport logistics and many more to network and discuss how the industry can maintain profitability whilst designing and building vessels that can use green fuels, and ensuring investments in green fuel production, at the scale, location, and infrastructure needed to deliver that fuel.

Tomoaki Ichida, Managing Executive Officer (Americas), Mitsui O.S.K Lines

Colin Fleming, Senior Manager, Green and Sustainability Planning, Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Ana Ferraz, Renewable Fuels Analyst, Maersk

Jhander Marval, Senior General Manager - Head of CPP Operations, Ultranav

Santiago Yanez, Assistant Vice President, Business Development, AET

Tsuyoshi Ohkawa, Vice President, Business Development, NYK Energy Transport

Guido Cardullo, Head of Business Development, Fratelli Cosulich

Katrine Stenvang, Senior Manager, Business Development, Orsted

Elizabeth Moody, Energy Seeding Manager, Sumitomo Corporation

Lucian Go, Environmental Program Manager, Port of Seattle

Morgan Hughes, New Energy Business Development Manager, Woodside Energy

Galen Hon, Office of Environment and Innovation, United States Maritime Administration (MARAD)

Book your place today for insights into the competitive and progressively complex global marine fuels market in this key region.

