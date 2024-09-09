× Expand Argus Methanol Forum Argus Methanol Forum

Meet the biggest buyers and sellers ahead of contracting season at the industry's leading methanol event!

In preparation for contracting season, the Argus Methanol Forum returns to Houston, Texas on September 9-11, bringing together over 200 major global industry participants for three days of networking and information sharing.

With the world moving towards decarbonization, methanol will play a major role in the energy transition creating various opportunities for the industry.

Themes in conversation will include:

the future of traditional methanol globally and new demand in key derivatives;

updates on CCUS technology and its part in reducing the carbon intensity of existing methanol plants;

the landscape of low carbon methanol in the chemicals and plastics industry;

guidance on building a low carbon methanol pipeline while mobilising methanol in new ways;

perspectives on low carbon feedstocks, financing methanol projects, methanol in marine and aviation sectors, and methanol innovations in upstream and downstream technology.

Don't miss your opportunity to engage with industry stakeholders such as producers, buyers, financial intermediaries, technology providers, shipping and aviation firms, and project developers.

Featured speakers include:

Enric Montserrat, Director Intermediate Chemicals Division, Ercros

Yasuhiro Sazuka, President, Mitsui O.S.K Lines (Americas)

Josue Vazquez, Director Project Finance, Mizuho Bank

Anita Gajadhar, Executive Director Marketing, Logistics and Shipping, Proman

Louise Hannecart, Director of Business Development and Strategy, M2X

Matthias Schwab, Head of New Business Development and Sustainability, BASF

Sean Morgan, Executive Director, NextEra Energy

Les Gingell, VP Marine Sales, MAN Diesel

Dario Formenti, System Manager Sustainable Fuels, International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

Gregory Dolan, Chief Executive, Methanol Institute

Oleksiy Tatarenko, Senior Principal, Climate-Aligned Industries, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI)

Larry Navin, VP External Affairs, Methanol Institute

Peter Keller, Chairman, SEA-LNG

Dave McCaskill, Vice President, Methanol and Derivatives Service, Argus

Becky Zhang, Editor, Olefins and Methanol, Argus

Steven McGinn, Senior Reporter, Argus

Join confirmed attendees from Ambient Fuels, Atlantic Methanol, Bakelite Synthetics, Bia Energy, Celanese, Clean Hydrogen Works, Disney Co., Equinor, GIDARA Energy, ITOCHU, Koch Methanol, Lake Charles Methanol II, Methanex, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Mitsui, MOL, OCI Global, Rio Valley Biofuels, Tauber Petrochemical, US Methanol, WD Parks and Resorts, and many more.

