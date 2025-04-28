× Expand Argus Clean Ammonia North America Conference 2025 Argus Clean Ammonia North America Conference 2025

Join the premier clean ammonia conference in North America for the opportunity to network with participants from across key production locations for clean hydrogen and ammonia in the region.

Set to play a critical role in supplying the world with clean ammonia, from either blue or green production pathways, North America is a critical piece of the puzzle in the emergence of a trading market for clean ammonia.

Attracting 200+ industry players from across the ammonia, energy and further hard-to-abate sectors including fertilizers, marine fuels and power sector from across North America and beyond, do not miss out on this unique networking opportunity and gain the insights you need to plan your business strategy in the energy transition.

Highlights on the 2025 agenda

Pre-conference day - Monday, April 28

- Welcome drinks reception and networking

Main conference day one - Tuesday, April 29

Morning sessions:

- Executive roundtable (invite-only)

- Carbon 101: What’s the difference between insetting and offsetting?

- Prospect of blue ammonia in Europe: What premium are customers willing to pay?

- Northeast Asia first tender and Contract for Difference (CFD) scheme launches: What next?

Networking lunch

- Women in clean ammonia: How to maximise women’s contribution on such a cornerstone issue

Afternoon sessions:

- Blue ammonia market momentum in North America: What will be the next big blue ammonia project final investment decision?

- Green ammonia projects: Can renewable ammonia projects compete with blue ammonia for the Asian and European markets or not?

- Green technology developments by Ceres

- How to achieve takeoff? Technology’s role in blue vs green ammonia projects.

Networking break

Afternoon sessions continued:

- Carbon capture and sequestration: Technical, regulatory perspectives on making low-carbon ammonia a reality

- Value chain perspectives: Methane emissions from natural gas and why it is important to factor in

Networking drinks reception

Main conference day two - Wednesday, April 30

Morning sessions:

- Hydrogen briefing: How does ammonia compare with liquid hydrogen?

- Chairperson’s opening remarks

- Role of public utilities and IPPs: How to accommodate higher loads for projects requiring clean energy in the energy transition

- Low-carbon fertilizers for food production, as well as ethanol production

- Offtake market: Marine fuels - what has clarity, what has been gained in 2025 and where to next?

Networking break

Morning sessions continued:

- Sharing know-how in the ammonia sector to enable a safe energy transition

- Infrastructure developments in ports around North America

- Value chain perspectives. Transfer solutions for ammonia: Latest innovations for offshore storage

- Chairperson’s closing remarks

Networking lunch

URLs:

Tickets

Inquiries

When: Mon, 28 Apr 2025 4:00pm - Wed, 30 Apr 2025 2:00pm

Where: InterContinental Houston, an IHG Hotel, 6750 Main Street, Houston, TX

Prices:

1 x conference pass (early bird rate expires February 21): USD 1699.00,

3 x conference passes (early bird rate expires February 21) - 15% off total: USD 4333.00,

5 x conference passes (early bird rate expires February 21) - 20% off total: USD 6796.00,

1 x conference pass (standard rate): USD 2099.00,

3 x conference passes (standard rate) - 15% off total: USD 5353.00,

5 x conference passes (standard rate) - 20% off total: USD 8396.00

Speakers: Randy Giveans, EVP - Investor Relations and Business Development, Navigator Gas, Jacob Grose, CEO, Copernic Catalysts, Maciek Lukawski, VP Strategy and Business Development, Amogy, Raj Bazaj, Vice President, Sustainability Solutions, Constellation, Steve Weber, Business Development Director, North America, Ceres, Pedram Fanailoo, Director, Low Carbon Segment - North America, DNV Energy, Jakob Krummenacher, VP of Clean Energy, LSB Industries, Joyce Grigorey, Hydrogen Principle, Consulting, Argus, Oliver Hatfield, VP Fertilizers, Argus, Amit Goyal, Regional Head, Hydrogen and Low Carbon Fuels, North America, DNV Energy, Oleksiy Tatarenko, Senior Principal, Climate-Aligned Industries, Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), Maksim Sonin, Fellow, Stanford University, Paul Belin, Principal, Consulting and Analytics, Argus, Nick Kapur, Vice President, Energy Transition, Argus, Michael Rabbani, Director, Standards and Certification, MiQ, Linda Thrasher, Co-Founder and Chair, Board of Managers, Greenfield Nitrogen, Perry Babb, CEO, Keystate , David Baker, Director, Commercial - Offshore and Global Lightering, AET, Johnny Y. Kuroki, Energy Seeding Department, Energy Group, Sumitomo Corporation of the Americas