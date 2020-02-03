× Expand Argus Americas Crude Summit Argus Americas Crude Summit

Plan your crude oil trading strategy at the 12th annual Argus Americas Crude Summit.

Hear from the guest keynote, Rex W. Tillerson, 69th US Secretary of State and Former Chairman and CEO, ExxonMobil Corporation. Get insights on his unique perspective on geopolitics and the global oil market.

You will also hear from the CEOs of leading energy companies from across the supply chain, and get their views on the market, including keynote speakers:

Joe Gorder, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Valero Energy

John Hess, Chief Executive Officer, Hess Corporation

Kelcy Warren, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Energy Transfer LP (ET)

The event offers critical updates on new growth opportunities and in-depth analysis on crude markets. Be part of interactive panel discussions and hear your questions addressed during in-depth fireside chat interviews with C-level oil executives.

You can also join 12+ hours of networking with global decision-makers from across the international crude trading supply chain.

Highlights include:

Enterprise Products infrastructure tour: See first-hand the crude oil export infrastructure on the Enterprise Products tour.

Benchmarks workshop designed for those involved in crude trading, pricing and logistics. Get clarity into the world’s evolving crude benchmarks and better understand where new price markets are emerging.

The annual industry dinner on the evening of February 3.

New Data science breakfast briefing, February 5, is your chance to learn how you can leverage data science and alternative data sets for trading, risk-assessment and hedging.

The annual reception hosted by the Carl McCain Memorial Foundation, February 5.

400+ senior oil market participants - 200+ companies - 35+ expert speakers - Book now to guarantee your place.