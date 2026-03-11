Attend the Golden Triangle Industry Mixer on April 7, 2026, from 4–6 p.m. CST at Neches River Wheelhouse. Hosted by Texas Chemistry Alliance, this networking event brings industry professionals together to build connections across the Golden Triangle region.

The Golden Triangle Industry Mixer, hosted by the Texas Chemistry Alliance, brings together industry professionals for an evening of networking and collaboration. Designed to strengthen regional connections, the event provides an informal setting for leaders, partners, and stakeholders to build relationships and exchange ideas that support industry growth across the Golden Triangle.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers while engaging with the TCA team and fellow professionals in a relaxed social environment where industry bonds form.

When: April 7, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST

Where: Neches River Wheelhouse - 720 Lee Street, Port Neches, TX 77651