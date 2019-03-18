Applied Data Analytics Upstream 2019 - Uniting Business and IT Leaders to Leverage EandP Data for Better Decision Making.

Returning for its 3rd year, ADA Upstream 2019 remains the only EandP meeting encompassing all engineering disciplines, from subsurface to production, dedicated to transforming data into business value. Uniting senior leaders from Engineering and Operations together with IT and Data for a collaborative cross-function conversation, it explores practical strategies and uses case examples which leverage data analytics to maximize production, minimize cost and optimize processes.

Focused on the HOW and not the WHY, walk away with transferable learnings, best practice and practical solutions to help drive your data projects forwards.

ADA Upstream 2019 is the industry's unique chance to accelerate the transition to data-driven business, approaching this transformation from all angles and functions. Whether you're from the IT or business side, this meeting offers a much needed platform to showcase use-cases and practical strategies that enhance collaboration and advance data analytics to deliver maximum business value.

Tailor your ADA experience to meet your needs:

Main Conference March 19-20: Cross-business learning through use cases spanning subsurface through to production which explores real-world applications, methodology, lessons learned and actionable insights. Collaborative and interactive format which shares perspectives from IT, Data Science, Engineering and Operations in panels, roundtables and audience discussions.

NEW Pre-Conference Workshops March 18: Practical interactive sessions for the business side to deepen their knowledge of new data analysis methods such as machine learning and real-time data processing.

Data Architecture and Management Focus Day March 21: An entire day dedicated to establishing the foundations for successful analytics, focused on enhancing infrastructure and architecture requirements that optimize Data-as-an-Asset.