Applied Biocatalysis Summit 2020

Applied Biocatalysis Summit is the primary industry platform for applying biocatalytic processes to API and chemical production on the East Coast.

The current industrial revolution signifies the huge value of protein engineering for API and chemical production. The development of enzyme-catalyzed processes offers multiple benefits to industrial chemical processes including high specificity, by-products reduction, cost effective mild reaction conditions, alternative feedstocks and higher product yields. Biocatalytic technology has the potential to carry out conventional multistage processes into efficient one-pot reactions.

The Applied Biocatalysis Summit is the only East Coast meeting focused on delivering cost-effective and sustainable biocatalytic processes for industrial application in the pharmaceutical, chemical and agricultural sectors.

Join us and leading experts from Merck, Pfizer, Takeda, GSK, BASF, DuPont Biomaterials and more to discuss new biocatalytic enzyme design, enzyme engineering, cascade pathways, biocatalyst manufacturing and scaling up.

Learn how to implement biocatalysis into your manufacturing plan to create a sustainable cost-effective process for your business. Enable your company to adopt this green method into your business plan by attending the only dedicated East Coast conference in a rapidly growing field of biocatalysis.

Venue Details: Sheraton Philadelphia University City Hotel, 3549 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19104, United States