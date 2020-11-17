× Expand Applied Biocatalysis Summit 2020 - Virtual Event Applied Biocatalysis Summit 2020 - Virtual Event

The current industrial revolution signifies the huge value of protein engineering for API and chemical production. Biocatalytic technology

has the potential to carry out conventional multi-stage processes into efficient one-pot reactions.

The Applied Biocatalysis Summit is the only virtual meeting focused on delivering cost-effective and sustainable biocatalytic processes for

industrial application in the pharmaceutical, chemical and agricultural sectors.

Join us and leading experts from Merck, Pfizer, Takeda, GSK, BASF, DuPont Biomaterials and more to discuss new biocatalytic enzyme design, enzyme engineering, cascade pathways, biocatalyst manufacturing and scaling up.

Learn how to implement biocatalysis into your manufacturing plan to

create a sustainable cost-effective process for your business. Enable your company to adopt this green method into your business plan by attending the only dedicated virtual conference in a rapidly growing field of biocatalysis.

Running digitally November 17-18, 2020.

Group discounts and early booking rates are available. Please visit the website for full pricing information.