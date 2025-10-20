API Storage Tank Conference & Expo

Join API at the 2025 Storage Tank Conference, October 20-23, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The conference will provide attendees with an opportunity to learn more about new and existing industry codes and standards, including industry best practices, and provide an opportunity to hear about emerging trends from industry experts. It offers over 33 sessions addressing the needs of individuals involved in production systems, pipelines, terminals, refining, and storage facilities. Each day focuses on presentations relevant to upstream, midstream and downstream.