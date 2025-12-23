API Spring Committee on Petroleum Measurement Standards Meeting

Register for the 2026 Spring COPM Meeting on March 9–13, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency Denver. Join industry professionals shaping petroleum measurement standards.

The Spring Committee on Petroleum Measurement Standards Meeting is a core American Petroleum Institute (API) event where technical committees responsible for global measurement standards convene. Attendees engage in committee work, network with peers, and participate in discussions that drive the development and refinement of measurement practices used across the petroleum and energy sectors. This meeting supports best practices in measurement, quality, and accountability while offering opportunities to learn about the latest methods and industry developments.

When: March 9-13, 2026

Where: Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202