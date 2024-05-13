API International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC)

New Orleans Convention Center 900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130

The International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC) provides a vital forum for professionals from the international spill response community, private sector, government, and non-governmental organizations to come together to tackle the greatest challenges facing us with sound science, practical innovation, social engineering, global research and imagination.

Monday, May 13 - Thursday, May 16, 2024 | New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

We’re excited to be back in person for IOSC 2024 to celebrate our 25th anniversary! 

Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event
