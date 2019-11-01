Annual Scouts Honor Golf Tournament

The Bay Area Council is once again hosting its annual Scouts Honor Golf Challenge on Friday, November 1st, at Magnolia Creek Golf Club.

Breakfast and Registration begin at 0800 with the shotgun start at 0930.

And, once again the Big 5th format is in play! Industry Giants from local plants will be available for sponsorship and will pay on your team as a 5th player!

Become a Gold Sponsor and Pick your Big 5th and get a second team. Why? Because the winners receive the coveted Augusta Green Jackets. Gold sponsors get two teams so they can visit with their Big 5th with one team while Shooting For The Green Jackets with the other. Or mix it up however you want.

Questions? Contact one of the golf committee members below:

Chris Pettitt Chris@CalculatedControls.com

Dale Milles dale.mills@lancerental.com

Dwayne Boudreaux dwayne.boudreaux@ref-chem.com

Buddy Tucker BTucker@Ohmstede.net

James Cesarini James.Cesarini@Pro-Surve.com

Charlie Tinsley charlie.tinsley@scouting.org