Annual PerspECCtives Conference 2024

The Broadmoor 1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80906

Register today for the 56th Annual ECC PerspECCtives Conference, where we will IGNITE the future of our industries.

Experience world-class keynote speakers, engaging sessions, and exclusive networking opportunities with top industry leaders.

Conference topics always reflect the latest thought leadership and captivating discussion around the rapid changes in our business. We provide the highest caliber of industry speakers; Colin Powell, Steve Wozniak, Amy Myers Jaffe, Daymond John, Stanley McChrystal, Peter Zeihan, Ian Bremmer and Liam Mallon include just a few of our notable past speakers.

In addition to our conference, we provide year-round opportunities to grow and connect through our mid-year meetings and groups like our Academia and Workforce Development Committee.

