Attend the 2026 GBRIA Annual Meeting, “Innovation in Action," a gathering of industry leaders to explore innovation shaping Louisiana’s industrial future in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 22, 2026.

This year’s program features an exciting keynote from Charles Masters of IBM on “The Quantum Decade”—a look at how emerging technology is reshaping the future of industry.

Join industry leaders from across the region as we explore how innovation and collaboration are driving progress as for Louisiana's industrial community.

When: January 22, 2026, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. CST

Where: Marriott Hotel Baton Rouge, 5500 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808