Annual La Porte LEPC Golf Tournament

Join LEPC’s 2026 Golf Tournament on Wednesday, March 18 at Bay Forest Golf Course in La Porte, TX. Benefiting community household hazardous waste removal and public education programs. Registration at 9:30 a.m., shotgun start at 11 a.m.

The LEPC Golf Tournament is a community-focused fundraising event that brings industry and community together to support critical safety initiatives across the region. Proceeds support important programs like the Wally Wise Shelter-in-Place Program, Household Hazardous Waste Collection, and the Annual Health & Safety Fair.

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

Where: Bay Forest Golf Course - 201 Bay Forest Dr. La Porte, TX 77571