Save the date for the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2025 in Nashville, TN, from April 6-10!

Join over 6,000 materials protection experts, industry leaders, and tech visionaries for an exceptional event.

Experience an extensive program with more than 600 hours of cutting-edge content, participate in enlightening technical sessions led by industry pioneers, get updated with the latest peer-reviewed research, and explore over 300,000 sq. feet of exhibition space.

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to connect, learn, and innovate with us at the AMPP Annual Conference + Expo 2025!

When: April 6-10, 2025

Where: Music City Center, 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South Nashville, TN 37203

Register here