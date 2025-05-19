American Industrial Hygiene Association Connect

AIHA Connect 2025 is designed to support your essential work: keeping our workplaces and communities healthy and safe.

Have you considered what you'll gain from attending? With your eyes on the prize, nothing can stop your success.

The variety of educational events at AIHA Connect gives you opportunities to keep up with developments in your professional area of expertise, introduce yourself to new issues arising in the changing global workplace, and learn about OEHS topics outside your primary focus. Consider attending a few sessions on topics you know less about, which may provide context for issues you deal with daily or expose you to new solutions to current challenges you may be facing.

Aside from education, AIHA Connect 2025 will also offer attendees a chance to connect with other OEHS professionals. Meeting your peers may help you find job or research opportunities, increase your visibility in the profession, build confidence, and gather information about how your field works, such as what employers look for or what skills are essential in which focus areas.

When: May 19-21, 2025

Where: Kansas City Convention Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Register here