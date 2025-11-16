Where Energy Meets Infrastructure: Powering the Future of Data Centers

Join us at the American Data Centers & AI Conference and Exhibition, where global energy innovators, data center leaders, and service providers come together for a one-of-a-kind event shaping the sustainable, scalable, and secure digital infrastructure of tomorrow.

American Data Centers & AI Conference and Exhibition in numbers

The American Data Centers & AI Conference and Exhibition in Houston, Texas is the leading event dedicated to the evolving landscape of data center infrastructure, energy systems, and digital scalability in the AI era. As demand for high-performance computing and sustainable, power-hungry infrastructure surges, this forum brings together top experts shaping the future of data center development, energy integration, and cooling innovation.

With a carefully curated lineup of industry leaders, technology providers, and energy specialists, the event offers deep insights into powering hyperscale facilities, managing grid demands, optimizing thermal performance, and building scalable, resilient, and energy-efficient data centers. While AI technologies and their impact on infrastructure remain a key discussion point, the conference puts data centers at the core, bridging the gap between digital capacity and energy innovation.

Join us to explore real-world solutions, cutting-edge designs, and strategic partnerships driving the next generation of data infrastructure across the United States.

Connect with Industry Leaders at the American Data Centers & AI Conference and Exhibition

Discover opportunities to engage as a speaker, sponsor, partner, or attendee at the American Data Centers & AI Conference and Exhibition . For more information on participation, please reach out to our team at info@alj-group.com.