Air & Waste Management Association’s 118th Annual Conference & Exhibition

Raleigh, NC will be the host to the 2025 annual Air & Waste Management Conference & Exhibition.

A city renowned for its leadership in environmental research and technological innovation, its proximity to the US EPA, the research triangle, and leading universities makes it the ideal location to foster collaboration between industry leaders, researchers, and policymakers, advancing innovative solutions that promote both equity and resilience.

As the premier global event for air quality, climate change, and environmental management, ACE 2025 will address critical topics such as new regulations and policy, clean technology, sustainable energy futures, environmental and climate justice, PFAS, green transportation solutions, and ESG approaches and reporting. Hot topics include the environmental impact of electric vehicles and battery energy storage, impacts of AI and data centers, the use of satellite data for air quality and emissions assessments, and the future of hydrogen as a fuel.

The conference will welcome the best and brightest minds in the environmental field from industry, consulting, government, legal, and academia to gather in one place to collaborate on research, ideas, and solutions to further the goal of environmental resiliency and sustainability.

When: June 9-12, 2025

Where: Raleigh, NC