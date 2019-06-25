Air & Waste Management Association’s 112th Annual Conference & Exhibition

For the first time since its inception in 1907, the Air and Waste Management Association will meet in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, for the 112th Annual Conference & Exhibition (ACE).With the theme “Winds of Change – Vents de changement”, ACE 2019 will be an exceptional opportunity for all environmental professionals, industry leaders, researchers, young professionals, students, and stakeholders to exchange ideas and propose new solutions for with environmental, energy and health issues.

