AIChE 2019 64th Annual Safety in Ammonia Plants and Related Facilities Symposium

Organized by AIChE’s Ammonia Safety Committee, the annual symposium is dedicated to improving the safety of plants that manufacture ammonia and related chemicals, such as urea, nitric acid, ammonia nitrate, and methanol. More than 400 attendees - including plant safety personnel, plant managers, and process engineers representing a spectrum of industries - are expected to participate in the symposium, where they will share technological advances and discuss strategies for improving plant safety, maintenance, and management. Company leaders and practitioners will describe how their organizations avoid or manage potential plant accidents, and present solutions to a variety of safety engineering problems. Participants will also receive an overview of products available to improve safety measures.