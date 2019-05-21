Presentations focus on improving reliability in the refining and petrochemical industry, covering topics such as effective maintenance organization, productivity, equipment reliability, health and safety, training, environmental control, predictive/preventive maintenance, maintenance and engineering standards, inspection, procurement, and innovative reliability technology. The Exhibition, held as part of the conference, gives attendees the opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from companies offering a variety of goods and services to the refining and petrochemical industries.
AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition
Grapevine, TX Grapevine, Texas
