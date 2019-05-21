AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition

to Google Calendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00

Grapevine, TX Grapevine, Texas

Presentations focus on improving reliability in the refining and petrochemical industry, covering topics such as effective maintenance organization, productivity, equipment reliability, health and safety, training, environmental control, predictive/preventive maintenance, maintenance and engineering standards, inspection, procurement, and innovative reliability technology. The Exhibition, held as part of the conference, gives attendees the opportunity to meet and talk with representatives from companies offering a variety of goods and services to the refining and petrochemical industries.

Info
Grapevine, TX Grapevine, Texas
BIC Events
Industry Events
to Google Calendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - AFPM Reliability & Maintenance Conference and Exhibition - 2019-05-21 00:00:00

Tags

BIC Attends

BIC Recruiting Hot Jobs

Featured White Papers

Featured Video

From the Publisher

Industry Report Subscription