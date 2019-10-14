The AFPM Operations & Process Technology Summit addresses real problems and challenges that you face at your facility and will help you sort through potential solutions as you discuss them with panelists and other attendees. Today's competitive refining environment requires attention to plant safety, superior technology, innovation, and excellence in operations. The shared knowledge of the refiners, petrochemical producers, catalyst and chemicals suppliers, plant automation specialists, process licensors, engineering firms, and other industry experts at the Operations & Process Technology Summit keeps you moving in the right direction as you optimize your plant's operation.

The Summit program has five major components to give attendees the industry's most comprehensive meeting on refinery operations and process technology: the Q&A Panel Sessions, the Principles & Practices Sessions, and the Operational Planning, Control & Automation Technologies Sessions, Cybersecurity Sessions and a table top exhibition.

The Q&A Sessions on Hydroprocessing, FCC, Crude/Vacuum Distillation & Coking, and Gasoline Processes feature panels of industry experts from refining companies and technology providers who respond to questions and engage attendees in a discussion of today's tough issues.

The Principles & Practices (P&P) Sessions are discussion-oriented sessions, primarily designed for the engineer whose overall operating experience is less than 20 years. The P&P Sessions complement the information exchange that occurs in the Q&A sessions. Each of the sessions addresses the fundamentals of good operation and the foundational principles for the technologies that are commonly employed. These sessions have short presentations followed by a time where attendees can ask further questions or present their own particular problems and benefit from the collective experience of the other attendees.

The Operational Planning, Control & Automation Technologies (OPCAT) Sessions will address the latest developments in supply chain management, industrial control systems security, process control, plant automation, and the supporting information technology systems.

The Cybersecurity Sessions focus on why cybersecurity risk management is now a paramount issue in the refining and petrochemical industries. Presentations will focus on contemporary cybersecurity topics, including industrial control systems, ransomware, risk management and supply chain security.

The Tabletop Exhibition showcases catalyst, chemical, and technology providers, engineering companies, licensors, and other industry suppliers in one convenient location.