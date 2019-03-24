AFPM International Petrochemical Conference

San Antonio, TX San Antonio, Texas

The meeting consists of a variety of sessions covering key political, economic, and environmental issues affecting the petrochemical industry.The sessions emphasize global competitiveness in the petrochemical business and are presented by recognized experts in the areas of petrochemical markets, economics, and politics. AFPM also hosts a number of social functions which offer attendees an opportunity to become acquainted with their business associates. Various companies also sponsor smaller functions to focus on specific areas of interest.

San Antonio, TX
Industry Events, International Petrochemical Conference
