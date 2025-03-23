AFPM International Petrochemical Conference 2025

to

The AFPM International Petrochemical Conference is one of the largest petrochemical events in the world, attracting thousands of participants from companies across the globe.

In addition to private meeting spaces and networking events, attendees will hear from industry leaders on key political, economic and environmental issues facing the petrochemical industry.

Affiliate Request

If you are interested in holding a meeting space or suite at this year’s IPC, please contact Morgan Srofe, Katharine Nesslage, and Indira Fuller-Bey at ipcsuites@afpm.org for more information.

Get your brand in front of thousands of decision-makers! Contact sponsorships@afpm.org for more information on sponsorships for IPC.

When: March 23-25, 2025

Where: Grand Hyatt San Antonio, 600 E. Market Street, San Antonio, TX 78205-2600, United States

Register here

Info

Conferences & Tradeshows, In-Person Event, Networking Events
to
Google Calendar - AFPM International Petrochemical Conference 2025 - 2025-03-23 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - AFPM International Petrochemical Conference 2025 - 2025-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - AFPM International Petrochemical Conference 2025 - 2025-03-23 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - AFPM International Petrochemical Conference 2025 - 2025-03-23 00:00:00 ical