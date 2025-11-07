AFPM 2026 annual meeting

The AFPM Annual Meeting is the world's premier refining meeting, assembling key executives, decision-makers, and technical experts from refining businesses, technology providers, contracting and consulting firms, and equipment manufacturers around the world.

Who should attend Annual Meeting?

Annual Meeting is a must-attend for managers, executives and rising leaders from operating companies, service providers, and suppliers in the downstream sector. Sessions are designed to provide deep insights into the policies, regulations, geopolitics, and disruptions that will affect business in the coming months and years.

Presenting at the 2026 AFPM Annual Meeting:

We’re especially thrilled to share that Bret Baier, FOX News' chief political anchor and host of the #1 cable news program in America, will be delivering the opening keynote address. Expect a behind-the-scenes nonpartisan analysis of the current administration, today’s political leaders, and the major issues influencing policy.