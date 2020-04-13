AFPM 2020 Security Conference

The AFPM Security Conference is the only one of its kind unique to the fuel refining and petrochemical manufacturing industries. The 2020 Security Conference is a forum for corporate and site security personnel to explore current topics relating to security at facilities, regulations, policies, and global developments that may impact your business assets or personal safety. Join the discussion to learn more about how our industries operate in an era of enhanced security.

Registration for the 2020 Security Conference is now open and the agenda is live on the AFPM website! Check out the unique sessions we’ve planned for you, and the dynamic speakers we have lined up to discuss key issues impacting security in the refining and petrochemical manufacturing industries.

Back by popular demand! Join us on April 15 for a workshop on Insider Threats.* The workshop will be held in conjunction with AFPM’s Labor Relations/Human Resources Conference, and will focus on developing, deploying, and managing an effective insider threat program in your company. We will examine risk factors, legal considerations, case studies and lessons learned, and will discuss how to take a proactive approach to protect against insider attacks.

Take a look at the 2020 agenda & register today! Save $100 on registration fees by registering by March 13, 2020. Registration fees increase March 14. Online registration closes on March 27.

Interested in sponsorship? AFPM is proud to offer a breadth of new opportunities at the 2020 Security Conference to help you meet your marketing goals and to bring awareness to your brand, including a keynote sponsorship spot. Click here for more information on sponsorship!

*Participants completing this course may be eligible to receive Continuing Professional Education credit or CPEs toward ASIS re-certification.