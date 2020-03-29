AFPM 2020 International Petrochemical Conference

The International Petrochemical Conference (IPC) is the world's largest and most prestigious conference representing the petrochemical industry.

The meeting consists of sessions covering key political, economic, and environmental issues affecting the petrochemical industry. The sessions emphasize global competitiveness in the petrochemical business and are presented by recognized experts in the areas of petrochemical markets, economics, and politics.

A Base Oils and Waxes Session is also offered during IPC. This session is intended to provide technical and marketing information and case studies on petroleum-based waxes and base oils.