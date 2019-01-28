Advancing Prefabrication 2019 Conference

Prefab, Construction, Crane

Reinventing the Paradigm of Prefab and Modular - Collaborate, Innovate and Restructure to Maximize Success

With the perception of prefab and modular changing fast, and the rapidly increasing rate of adoption across the industry, it’s imperative to equip your team with the best tools and processes to stay ahead of the competition. However, disruption also brings the opportunity to expand prefab capabilities and ensure that you can deliver faster, leaner and higher quality construction for your clients.

Join us at Advancing Prefabrication 2019 to share best practices and explore the future potential of offsite work. This year, we will draw together more owners, architects, GCs, trades and modular partners than ever before to discuss optimizing set-up, planning, operations, and install of everything from single and multi-trade assemblies through full volumetric modular buildings.

Be part of the discussion this year and take your team to the next level!