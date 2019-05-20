Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference

to Google Calendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00 iCalendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00

Sheraton Dallas Hotel 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, Texas 75201

Now in its 4th year, Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating will bring together contractors, clients and designers to discover best practices and tools for the entire pre-construction life cycle from initial project planning through operations handover.

Here, you can benchmark your approach to estimating, design, technology or risk across multiple education tracks, and coordinate with project partners to learn how to forge more integrated preconstruction workflows.

We believe managing the design phase is the most critical part of every project. Let’s get it right!

Info
Sheraton Dallas Hotel 400 North Olive Street, Dallas, Texas 75201 View Map
Industry Events
+17135548380
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00 iCalendar - Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference - 2019-05-20 07:00:00
youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting