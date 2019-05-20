Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating 2019 Conference

Now in its 4th year, Advancing Preconstruction and Estimating will bring together contractors, clients and designers to discover best practices and tools for the entire pre-construction life cycle from initial project planning through operations handover.

Here, you can benchmark your approach to estimating, design, technology or risk across multiple education tracks, and coordinate with project partners to learn how to forge more integrated preconstruction workflows.

We believe managing the design phase is the most critical part of every project. Let’s get it right!