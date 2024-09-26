× Expand Advancing MEP Management 2024 Advancing MEP Management 2024

The efficient coordination of MEP workflows on a project is crucial to success.

Making up between 20-60% of a project's budget on average, MEP design and installation processes have the potential to disrupt project progress significantly if they derail, resulting in the general contractor being held accountable and impacting the project's bottom line.

Returning for its 2nd year, the Advancing MEP Management summit is uniting MEP Directors, Managers, Coordinators, and Field Operations Leaders from North America's leading General Contractors, and their Trade, Designer and Owner counterparts to share lessons learned and establish industry benchmarks for every facet of MEP coordination, from prequalification through to closeout.

Join us for practical insights on everything from aligning stakeholder expectations at the contract level, navigating the trade labor shortage and an unreliable supply chain, through to optimizing the coordination and commissioning processes, and dozens more strategies designed to ensure you can better support your project and client's needs.

Prices:

Contractors and Trade Contractors - Conference and Workshop - On the Door Pricing (Early Bird Prices Available): USD 2099.00,

Clients - Conference and Workshop - On the Door Pricing (Early Bird Pricing Available): USD 1599.00,

Software, Material and Vendor - On the Door Pricing (Early Bird Pricing Available): USD 2999.00

Speakers: Jason McRorey, MEP Director, McCownGordon Construction, John Kluber, Vice President of National MEP Engineering, Huitt-Zollars Inc., Ben Zisman, Senior MEP Manager, Gilbane Building Company, Paul Peters, Vice President of Estimating and Preconstruction, MMC Contractors, Paul Widmer, Senior MEP Manager, Adolfson and Peterson Construction, Amr Raafat, Chief Innovation Officer, Windover Construction, Devin Sherman, Vice President - Preconstruction, Lee Lewis Construction, David Pickett, Vice President - Engineered Systems, McGough Construction, Megan Kelly, Senior VDC Engineer, Gilbane Building Company, Thomas Dillman, Senior Electrical Project Engineer, RTM Engineering Consultants, Kevin Wanner, VDC Manager, Turner Construction, Travis Lee, MEP Team Member, BNBuilders, Andrew Kowal, MEP Estimator, Turner Construction, Ronald Oelrich, Electrical Preconstruction Manager, Egan Company, Adam Marks, Senior Mechanical Engineer, RTM Engineering Consultants, James DeGuire, MEP Manager, The Boldt Company, Sam Augspurger, Preconstruction Manager, Horwitz, Inc.