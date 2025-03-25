× Expand Advancing Construction Safety Leadership 2025 Advancing Construction Safety Leadership 2025

In 2023, 28% of all fall-related deaths occurred in the construction industry. In 2022, construction accounted for 47.4% of all fatal falls, slips, and trips.

The construction industry needs to continue to push better safety practices and compliance to safety standards to reduce preventable deaths and injuries, ensuring a safer working environment for all construction workers.

Advancing Construction Safety Leadership 2025 is bringing together 100+ Safety Leaders to tackle critical physical safety risks and mental health challenges to reinforce buy-in from the board room to the field, to not only protect your workforce, but also enhance your bottom line, mitigate costly accidents, and improve overall project efficiency.

If you are dedicated to embedding safety as a core pillar of your business operations and leading safety initiatives, this is your chance to connect with like-minded professionals and drive meaningful change at your firm.

When: Tuesday, 25 March 2025 at 09:00am to Thursday, 27 March 2025 at 3:20pm

Where: Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, Texas, 75207, United States

Contractors, Trades and Partners - Full Access Pass (Conference + Workshop Day): USD 2548.00,

Software, Tool and Material Providers - Full Access Pass (Conference + Workshop Day): USD 3648.00,

Contractors, Trades and Partners - Conference Only : USD 2199.00,

Software, Tool and Material Providers - Conference Only : USD 3099.00

Speakers: Adele Abrams, President, Law Office of Adele L. Abrams PC, Corey Arledge, Executive Director - Safety Operations, ELDECO, Inc., Dave Underwood, Compliance Officer and Safety Manager, Bahler Group, Diana Johnson, Director - Corporate Safety, Ruby-Collins Inc., Galen Cooter, Vice President - Safety, Health and Environment, AECOM, Jane Beaudry, Director - Health, Safety and Environment Life Sciences HSE, Jacobs, John Chriswell, Director - Workforce WellBeing, Hoffman Construction, John Byrd, EHS Director, Hoffman Construction, Jon Lovejoy, Director of Safety, Summit Contracting Group Inc, Kenyon Manley, Director - Safety, Lawrence Construction Company, Marie Cole, Corporate Safety Manager Safety, Erickson-Hall Construction Company, Michael Saunders, Director - Safety, Balfour Beatty Construction, Shawna Fraser, Vice President - Safety, Fraser Engineering, Ron Adams, Vice President - Risk Management, Baker Roofing, Terry Klingele, Director - Safety, Mortenson Construction, Tim Wolfe, Vice President, Director - HSSE, Jones Lang LaSalle, Winston Newman, Director - Corporate Safety, Kaufmann Lyn Construction