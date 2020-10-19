× Expand Advancing Construction Safety Leadership 2020 | Digital Event Advancing Construction Safety Leadership 2020 | Digital Event

Part of the Advancing Construction series, Advancing Construction Safety Leadership 2020 will be gathering leadership teams from across North America to share best practice and the latest innovations in developing and sustaining a comprehensive, company-wide strategy. Here, you will network with team leaders from across the industry, discussing:

- How to prioritize safety with productivity company-wide, in a market as competitive as ever

- Lessons on improving on-boarding across your organization to improve standards and enhance culture

- Techniques for leveraging past data and analytics to better your company-wide predict and prevent strategy

- Risk, insurance and claims: how to protect your organizations and workers from damages of any form

We'll be combining these topics with Hanson Wade's winning formula, by guaranteeing interactive sessions, dedicated networking opportunities, and an array of showcasing vendors.

Whatever your safety background and current focus, you will leave this meeting with a broadened industry insight and valuable best practices to advance the strategy across your company.