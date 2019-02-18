Advancing Construction Safety Leadership

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas - Campbell Centre 8250 North Central Expressway, Houston, Texas 75206

Redefining Safety Leadership Standards - Develop Buy-In, Improve Team Management, and Reduce Risk

Advancing Construction Safety Leadership is designed specifically for senior safety decision makers, focused on firm-wide strategy, culture and process.

You'll learn how safety VPs and Directors are complying with corporate responsibilities, managing their department and deploying industry best practices to promote safety for all staff on every job.

This is your chance to answer business-critical questions for construction safety leaders alike - including how to create a workforce-led safety culture, master technological innovations, and how to ensure your business is cost effective whilst safe and compliant.

Whether you're an industry trailblazer in leading your company to safety success, or looking to develop your corporate strategy and not sure where to invest – this is your forum to find a solution to your most pressing challenges.

Be sure to join us in Dallas this February!

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas - Campbell Centre 8250 North Central Expressway, Houston, Texas 75206
