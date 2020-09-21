× Expand Advancing Construction Quality September 2020 | Virtual Conference Advancing Construction Quality September 2020 | Virtual Conference

Join Your Peers Online to Achieve Quality Excellence Throughout Design and Construction

Advancing Construction Quality is North America's ultimate end-to-end Quality conference, focused on getting the job done right the first time and delivering projects on scope to raise the bar in client satisfaction. Join hundreds of leaders in Quality, Design and Operations Management to develop the tools, processes and culture that will promote Quality Excellence across your organization and at every stage of the project lifecycle.

Returning online in September 2020, this year's program will offer 3 days of content, 3 tracks of dedicated sessions, and more hands-on workshops than ever before. So whether focused on Quality leadership in Technical Design, or at the Executive, Program, or Field level, we have a track of sessions for you to network and discuss the most relevant challenges you face with achieving Quality Excellence.

Join our Quality Community in September and network with all stakeholders to drive engagement, alignment and ownership of Quality practices on every project, and ultimately walk away with the skills and understanding to take your projects, and company, to the next level.