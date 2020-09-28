× Expand Advancing Construction Planning and Scheduling 2020 Advancing Construction Planning and Scheduling 2020

Join us to accelerate your ability to alleviate the pressure and risk of consolidated schedules, exploring the role of technology, lean and

innovation to optimize workforces and supply chains With construction sites under scheduling pressures never experienced before, now is the time to plan how to overcome new challenges presented by COVID-19.

Join forces with leading speakers from Skanksa, Fluor, Brasfield and Gorrie and more to delve deep into strategies to reduce the pressures around schedule consolidation. This is your chance to tackle together time impact analysis, force majeure, utilizing AI to support scheduling optimization and more.

The 3rd Advancing Construction Planning and Scheduling Conference will help you build robust new schedules to overcome labor shortages, improve construction productivity and implement new software to deliver robust scheduling within your company.

Meet 150+ industry peers in a 3-day format that allows you to learn about alternative contract methods such as design-build and how they are:

- Changing the responsibilities of firms

- Influencing the way in which we put schedules together

Discover how other firms are operating, get abreast of the latest developments within scheduling and navigate the current climate to set

yourself up for success in 2021.