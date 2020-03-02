× Expand Advancing Construction Operational Excellence 2020 Advancing Construction Operational Excellence 2020

Join Senior Operations, Performance and Business Leaders harnessing disruptive innovation to develop the tools, strategies and best practices for sharing knowledge and managing change that will improve profitability, efficiency, people development, and consistently deliver best value to your clients.

This is the only event for the construction industry focused on making strategic business change that could transform your operating efficiencies for years to come. Take Lean concepts to the enterprise level and create an agile environment for your team to step ahead of the curve in the race for contractor excellence.

Highlights include:

- Influence your entire workforce to strive for Business Excellence with the right culture, ownership, and awareness of the wider business impact of all their actions

- Improve transparency and communication of your company mission to enhance organizational effectiveness and align strategic, tactical and operational decision making

- Achieve effective sharing of knowledge and lessons learned to ensure continuous improvement of Playbooks that will ensure your company stays agile for years to come

- Develop the metrics and tools to track performance improvement and determine how effectively your teams are actually embracing change

- Connect your data, silos, and operating systems to benchmark business performance and make impactful, proactive cross-departmental improvements

- Create an agile environment to be able to adopt more disruptive technologies, while managing immense amounts of change

Group discounts, academic and early booking rates are available. Please visit the website for full pricing information.