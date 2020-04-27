× Expand Advancing Advancing

Returning for its second year, Advancing Construction Analytics 2020 is set to host over 200:

Construction Senior Leaders; CIOs, CTOs, COOs, CFOs, CEOs and Presidents

Construction Executives And Board Members

Construction IT, Data And Technology Professionals of all seniorities

Construction Innovation, Strategy and Business Analyst Professionals

Construction Data Scientists And Analysts

And many more...

Whether it's mapping out your path and aspirations of what you want your data to do or starting to incorporate A.I. and Machine Learning to improve critical key metrics, every company can come to this conference and see where their data potential lies.

With different organizations at different stages of their journey one thing is clear, everyone is at the start of making progress with data. This meeting, therefore, is specifically designed to support both higher-level organizations and also firms that are just starting out with our expanded two-track agenda:

Track 1: Data Management:

The Data Management track focuses specifically on the "techier" side of data analytics in construction and will include topics such as data integration, data quality, data collection, visual data capture, data warehouse creation and many more...

Track 2: Data Applications:

The Data Applications track will center around what data analytics can do for the construction industry and will include practical case studies on how data is being used such as utilizing historical data to benchmark future projects, early risk identification, selecting profitable projects and utilizing AI in scheduling.

Our shared objective is enabling firms to enter and thrive in the construction data era.

Join us this coming April to take your data analytics to the next level and consistently achieve smarter business decisions.