Join the American Chemistry Society in San Diego from March 23-27, 2025 to get the latest research in chemistry, network and attend career events.

Choose from thousands of oral presentations covering every area of chemistry, attend the poster session and visit the expo hall to meet vendors and learn about new tools and processes.

Don’t miss the Keynote Events, exploring the theme of the meeting, and the Kavli Lectures, featuring emerging leaders and innovations in chemistry.

In addition to the technical papers, ACS Spring 2025 offers several events to advance your career, explore career paths and hone your leadership skills.

American Chemistry Society's student program prepares students for their next step, whether it’s exploring various careers or getting ready for graduate school, and the educator events offer tips on effective teaching practices.

When: March 23-27, 2025

Where: 111 W Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101