ACIT & Economic Alliance 2019 Legislative Wrap-up Luncheon & Reverse Tradeshow

Pasadena Convention Center 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77507

Association of Chemical Industry of Texas and Economic Alliance Houston Port Region are hosting the 2019 Legislative Wrap-up Luncheon & Houston Ship Channel Reverse Trade Show

Thursday, June 27, 2019

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77506

Legislative Wrap-up Luncheon - 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Reverse Trade Show - 1:30 - 4:30 pm

Representatives from owner companies will be available to answer questions andvisit with attendees on "How to do Business" with their company.This event is open to the public. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided.

An announcement will go out at a later date with luncheon guest speakers, registration and sponsorship information.

Please contact Darlyne Ingalls with any questions at (512) 646-6410 or ingalls@acit.org.

Info

Pasadena Convention Center 7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77507
BIC Events
ACIT
