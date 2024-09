The ABC Southeast Texas Outdoor Extravaganza 2024 will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in Beaumont, TX.

Must be a member to attend!

$30 per entry (No tickets sold at door)

Pre-sale raffle tickets

Thursday, October 10, 2024

3pm - 9pm

Doggett Ford Park, 5115 IH-10 South, Beaumont, TX 77705