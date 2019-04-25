ABC of Greater Houston 50th Anniversary

This year, Associated Builders and Contractors of Greater Houston is celebrating 50 years of continued support of the construction industry. Founded in 1969, the ABC Houston Chapter serves several hundred commercial and industrial contractors, suppliers, and construction associates in the Greater Houston area.

“ABC has been a part of my family for over twenty years,” says Brandon Mabile, 2019 ABC Greater Houston Chair, business development manager at Performance Contractors. “I’ve grown up with ABC, and I’m very excited to celebrate all that the chapter has done to help pave the way for contractors to work in an open shop environment with the business rights and freedoms we readily enjoy today.”

On May 27, 1969, Marvin Woodfin of Brown & Root in Houston, ABC Greater Houston’s first chapter President, gathered nearly 200 general contractors, subcontractors and suppliers from Houston and surrounding areas for a rally that was months in the making, aimed at setting up a chapter in the area.

ABC broke through the barriers in the workforce and open shop contractors began winning more and more contracts. By efficient bidding and providing a sufficient number of skilled workers who could perform multiple tasks, ABC members were able to successfully make it into the marketplace.

The focus of ABC Greater Houston has remained on training members, safety, and political advocacy to give members what they want and need. ABC also puts forth the initiative to recruit more people into the construction field in order to increase trained skilled manpower in the industry, and continues to work towards this goal.

“I’m honored to be able to serve the Houston chapter,” says Russell Hamley, Chapter President. “I’ve been a part of the association for nearly twenty-five years and have seen the association grow in size and influence and expand our training and education programs. I’m excited for what the association will accomplish in the next 50 years.”

On April 25, the association will commemorate the accomplishments of the ABC Houston forbearers, past chairs, and successes throughout the past 50 years. Expected to be in attendance include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, and Houston City Council Members Brenda Stardig, Greg Travis, Robert Gallegos, Mike Laster, Mike Knox, David Robinson, and Jack Christie. To learn more about this celebration, please visit www.abchouston.org.

