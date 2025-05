Every year, ABC of Louisiana hosts a fishing rodeo in Grand Isle, Louisiana, where hundreds of members come out to cast a line and network with peers.

When: June 11-13, 2025

Where: Grand Isle Marina, 158 Sandollar Ct, Grand Isle, LA 70358