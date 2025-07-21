ABC Louisiana Convention

to

Each year hundreds of members from the ABC Bayou and ABC Pelican chapters celebrate the merit shop at our annual convention!

When: July 21-23, 2025

Where: The Grand Hotel, Point Clear, AL

Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) is a national trade association representing 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which they work.

Register here

Info

Conferences & Tradeshows
225-615-8741
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ABC Louisiana Convention - 2025-07-21 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ABC Louisiana Convention - 2025-07-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ABC Louisiana Convention - 2025-07-21 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ABC Louisiana Convention - 2025-07-21 00:00:00 ical

Tags